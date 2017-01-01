Diocesan News
- MLK Day: A walk to remember
By Anne Marie Amacher The Catholic Messenger DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University’s commitment to stand up for civil rights continued […]
- Humility of Mary donation location change
Davenport —Starting Feb. 1, Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. (HMHI) will become the donation ‘hub’ for all Humility of Mary […]
Features
- How my attitude on children changed
Edge of 30 By Lindsay Steele The Catholic Messenger I remember going to a Mexican restaurant with my husband a […]
- Staying positive no matter the situation
By Jenna Ebener (Editor’s note: Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at […]
Opinion
- Offense against justice
To the editor: I have never written to an editor of a paper before, but here goes. I believe that […]
- Support human flourishing
In a homily he prepared for a statewide pro-life Mass, Bishop Martin Amos spoke of the need to “rededicate ourselves […]
People
- Persons, places and things: between the pages
By Barb Arland-Fye Editor Pope Francis makes a point about God’s forgiveness that you won’t want to miss in this […]
- Bishop Martin Amos – live on Facebook!
By Barb Arland-Fye The Catholic Messenger DAVENPORT — Hoping to connect quickly and efficiently with a wide audience concerning the […]