Diocesan News
- CCHD internship available
Catholics who are interested in fighting poverty are encouraged to apply to be an intern for the Catholic Campaign for […]
- Roe v Wade anniversary events planned
Pro-life groups will mark the 44th year since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion […]
Features
- How God has prepared me for the path I am on
By Jenna Ebener (Editor’s note: Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at […]
- USA vs. Mexico: soccer fans sing for solidarity
By Father Guillermo Trevino The same day that the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, All Souls Day, Nov. 2, […]
Opinion
- Make an impact with the Iowa Legislature
A Davenport man worries that the Iowa Legislature, which opened its 2017 session this week, will enact a voter ID […]
- Support Education Savings Accounts
Parents are the ones primarily responsible for the education of their children. I believe Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) are a […]
People
- Persons, places and things: I resolve to…
By Barb Arland-Fye Editor A young man is going to prison because his reckless driving killed a construction worker last […]
- New executive director for Regina Foundation
For The Catholic Messenger IOWA CITY — The Regina Foundation Board has announced the hiring of Kecia Boysen as the new executive director […]