Diocesan News
- Annual Service of Prayer for Christian Unity will take place Jan. 22
For The Catholic Messenger CLINTON — The Clinton Ministerial Association will hold its annual Service of Prayer for Christian Unity […]
- Davenport school’s reading challenge has a happy ending
By Anne Marie Amacher The Catholic Messenger DAVENPORT — Local authors of children’s books kicked off and also closed out […]
Features
- Is it really better to give than to receive?
By Kathy Berken The Catholic Messenger The simple answer is “No.” I will explain why in a moment. We just […]
- How God has prepared me for the path I am on
By Jenna Ebener (Editor’s note: Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at […]
Opinion
- Offense against justice
To the editor: I have never written to an editor of a paper before, but here goes. I believe that […]
- Support human flourishing
In a homily he prepared for a statewide pro-life Mass, Bishop Martin Amos spoke of the need to “rededicate ourselves […]
People
- Unborn children ‘missing’ from Women’s March
Persons, places and things By Barb Arland-Fye The Catholic Messenger I overheard a colleague, a passionate pro-life and social justice […]
- Persons, places and things: I resolve to…
By Barb Arland-Fye Editor A young man is going to prison because his reckless driving killed a construction worker last […]