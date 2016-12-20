Diocesan News
- Christmas memories
Sleigh ride to Mass On Christmas Eve, an hour or so after Santa came, we kids always had […]
- Volunteers needed for Night to Shine
By Lindsay Steele The Catholic Messenger As awareness about Night to Shine spread on social media, crowdfunding sites, and word-of-mouth, […]
Features
- How God has prepared me for the path I am on
By Jenna Ebener (Editor’s note: Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at […]
- USA vs. Mexico: soccer fans sing for solidarity
By Father Guillermo Trevino The same day that the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, All Souls Day, Nov. 2, […]
Opinion
- A welcoming spirit and an open heart
All through Advent we sing longingly, “O Come, O Come Emanuel and ransom captive Israel.” The theme of exile is […]
- Casting light into the darkness
By Lisa Powell An Advent reflection can go a number of ways: the awaited apocalyptic second coming of Christ and […]
People
- Persons, places and things: carrying Christmas in our hearts
By Barb Arland-Fye Editor Their Christmas memories moved me deeply: a dying mom’s gift to her daughter, a memorable “Silent […]
- Keota native to volunteer in Bolivia
By Lindsay Steele The Catholic Messenger KEOTA — In a few weeks, new college graduate Maggie VanRoekel will head to […]