Sister Mary Lou Durbala, CHM (Sister Mary Philip), 82, died Feb. 18 at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines.

Mary Lou Durbala was born March 10, 1929, in Lovilia. She graduated from Albia High School in 1947. On Sept. 8, 1947, she entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM), professing vows July 19, 1950. She received an A.A. degree from Ottumwa Heights College and a B.A. degree from Marycrest College, Davenport. She also studied at Western Illinois University and the University of Minnesota.

Sr. Durbala taught in Iowa elementary schools in Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Des Moines, Parnell, Centerville, Cosgrove, Dunlap, Stuart and West Des Moines, as well as Montana. She taught in secondary schools in Lake Mills, Algona and Burlington, Iowa. Once she wrote, “To encourage, to guide, to praise and to teach when I can is a great privilege not allowed to everyone.”

Her funeral was Feb. 25 in Johnston. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804.