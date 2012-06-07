Eagles’ Wings aims to help people grow spiritually

By Anne Marie Amacher

DAVENPORT – Prayer, spiritual direction, counseling, retreats and workshops are offered at Eagles’ Wings. Nestled within Davenport’s city limits on the far west end, the retreat center has a country feel.

Marcia Moore, director of Eagles’ Wings, began her ministry of counseling and spiritual direction 20 years ago as Ephphatha! At the Dwelling Place.

As her ministry grew, she began Eagles’ Wings in 2000 to add retreats and workshops. By 2004 the two ministries merged to form one nonprofit organization, she said.

Eagles’ Wings continued to grow, so Moore began looking for a new site. The ministry had been located in Donahue, but she wanted a place closer to town — although not in the heart of a city. People appreciated the silence of a more rural area.

In 2010 Eagles’ Wings moved to 5816 Telegraph Road in Davenport. The site has a house located on about nine acres of property. An older shed will be taken down this fall and a farmer nearby will put sheep to pasture on part of the property, something Moore looks forward to.

She also hopes to see restoration of Stations of the Cross that belong to the organization and placement of the stations on the property as part of an Eagle Scout project.

Moore and Cyndi Jarvis offer a variety of programs at Eagles’ Wings, from healing Masses and workshops to spiritual direction and counseling. They also offer individual and couples retreats.

Spiritual direction, Moore said, is being a companion on a spiritual journey. As spiritual directors working separately with individuals, she and Jarvis listen to how God is moving in those individuals’ lives. “We help discern God’s will for the participant.”

Eighty percent of what Moore and Jarvis offer is spiritual direction. The rest focuses on workshops and counseling.

Moore has a Master of Science in Education in counseling from Western Illinois University and is a graduate of the former Marycrest College in Davenport with a certificate in substance abuse counseling. She completed certification through Pecos Benedictine Monastery School for Charismatic Spiritual Directors in Pecos, N.M., and the Cenacle of Our Lady of Divine Providence in Clearwater, Fla., in conjunction with Franciscan University, Steubenville, Ohio. She is a qualified counselor and member of the American Association of Christian Counselors and the Association of Christian Therapists.

Jarvis is certified in biblical counseling through the American Association of Christian Counselors and in spiritual direction through the Cenacle of Our Lady of Divine Provi­dence. She has training in theophostic ministry and is involved with healing and prayer ministry. She is a spiritual director and lay counselor.

Counseling and spiritual direction are offered on a sliding scale fee, Moore said. Some events are by donation. Workshops have fees. Eagles’ Wings is funded by fees.

“We volunteer our time and are not paid. All money collected is used to run this ministry,” Moore said.

“This is just the beginning” for Eagles’ Wings, she adds. “We hope and pray to grow. We would like to see a separate place to build a chapel, offices for myself and Cyndi and anyone else who may want to help us in the future.”

Eagles’ Wings is open throughout the year except during January, when Moore likes to return to Clearwater to volunteer at Our Lady of Divine Providence. “I like to give back to the school.”

For more information on Eagles’ Wings and its offerings, call (563) 324-7263 or email Marcia@eagleswings.ws. The website www.eagleswing.ws will be updated later this year.

Upcoming events

Eagles’ Wings counseling and retreat centers in Davenport have the following programs:

Healing Mass June 12 at 1 p.m. with Father Ed O’Melia. Recon­ciliation at 12:45 p.m. Healing Mass July 10 at 1 p.m. with Father Tim Regan. Recon­ciliation at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. Celebrant to be named.

Prophetic art day for kids, June 14, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration re­quired. Donation asked.

Icon writing class June 18-22. Call for details.

Marica Moore will share slides and grace on her pilgrimage in June to the International Eucharistic Congress in Dublin, Ireland.

Breaking generation curses, a video ministry training workshop, will be offered Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $45. Bring a sack lunch.

To register, or for information, contact Marcia Moore at marcia@eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.