SAU CFDD

Rice Bowl grants available

 Posted by on April 9, 2015  Diocesan News  Add comments
Apr 092015
 

Lindsay Steele
On Jan. 31, Diocesan Director of Social Action Kent Ferris facilitated a CRS Rice Bowl kick-off breakfast at St. Ann Parish in Long Grove. Representatives from eight parishes attended the second of three diocesan kick-offs. Front row are Ferris, Jan Lorang, Mary Buczek and Greg Foster; back row are Teresa Anderson, Barb Foster, Linda Olson, Ken Miller, Deb Schutte, Deacon Mark Comer and Jean Adams.

The Social Action Office of the Diocese of Davenport is accepting grant applications for the local share of funds from the 2015 CRS-Rice Bowl Rice Bowl collection and the 2014 Catholic Campaign for Human Development collection.

The deadline for grant requests is May 31, 2015

CRS Rice Bowl grants are awarded to non-profit organizations within the Diocese of Davenport that work to alleviate poverty and hunger.

CCHD grants are awarded to non-profit organization within the Diocese that support long-term change for a more just society.  Organizations requesting grants must conform to Catholic social teaching.

Grant instructions and criteria are available from the Social Action Office at (563) 888-4210, www.davenportdiocese.org/socialaction/sacrsapplyingfororbgrant.htm or www.davenportdiocese.org/socialaction/sacchdapplyingfoagrant.htm

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

  2 Responses to “Rice Bowl grants available”

  1. Diane Solis says:
    March 23, 2017 at 4:35 am

    I can not find the Rice Bowl application online. Can you tell me where to find it, or email the application to me please?

    Thank you!
    Diane Solis

    Reply

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.