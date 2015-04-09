Rice Bowl grants available

The Social Action Office of the Diocese of Davenport is accepting grant applications for the local share of funds from the 2015 CRS-Rice Bowl Rice Bowl collection and the 2014 Catholic Campaign for Human Development collection.

The deadline for grant requests is May 31, 2015

CRS Rice Bowl grants are awarded to non-profit organizations within the Diocese of Davenport that work to alleviate poverty and hunger.

CCHD grants are awarded to non-profit organization within the Diocese that support long-term change for a more just society. Organizations requesting grants must conform to Catholic social teaching.

Grant instructions and criteria are available from the Social Action Office at (563) 888-4210, www.davenportdiocese.org/socialaction/sacrsapplyingfororbgrant.htm or www.davenportdiocese.org/socialaction/sacchdapplyingfoagrant.htm