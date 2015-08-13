Fr. Kneemiller returns from the Middle East

After serving in the Middle East as a military chaplain for the Army Reserves, Father William Kneemiller, a priest of the Diocese of Davenport, has returned. He now serves temporarily as chaplain at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

Fr. Kneemiller, 65, is a native of St. Charles, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia with a degree in English literature. Before entering the priesthood he was a self-employed contractor specializing in commercial painting. He also did real estate work. He completed his theology studies at St. Paul Seminary at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. On June 12, 1999, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop William Franklin at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Fr. Kneemiller served as parochial vicar at St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport from 1999-2003. He served as a military chaplain in Iraq from 2003-04. Upon his return he was assigned as pastor of Sacred Heart in Lost Nation, St. James in Toronto and Sacred Heart in Oxford Junction from 2004-10.

He served in Afghanistan as a chaplain from 2009-10.

Fr. Kneemiller was pastor of St. Joseph in Hills, St. Mary in Lone Tree and St. Mary in Nichols from 2010-12. Before his most recent overseas assignment, he was pastor of Ss. Philip & James in Grand Mound, and the parishes in Lost Nation, Oxford Junction and Toronto.