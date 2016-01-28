Knights of Columbus crown free throw champions

Six boys and four girls from the local Ft. Madison, Houghton and West Point areas, ages 9 to 14 were named local champions of the 2016 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, and have earned the right to compete at the district level. Knights of Columbus councils in Ft. Madison, Houghton, and West Point sponsored the local competition at the Holy Trinity Elementary school on Wednesday January 13, 2016. All youngsters ages 9 to 14 were eligible to participate.

The nine year old boys’ champion was Maddox Rung, Henry Morris was the 10 year old winner, and Jacob Pothitakis was the 11 year old boys’ champion. In the 12 year-olds’ bracket, Blake Moeller was the boys’ champion, the 13 yr old champion was Kadin Medland, while the fourteen year old boys’ champion was Matt Hellige.

In the girls division, the 9 year old champion was Teagan Snaadt, the 10 year old winner was Mary Hellige, the 11 year old champion was Raquel Schneider, and Anna Schroeder was the 13 year old champion.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free throw attempts in the contest.

Several contestants made more than 13 shots in the competition. Each winner was awarded a Knights of Columbus basketball.

Each of these winners can compete in the district competition to be held on January 23 in Burlington at Notre Dame High School, with an eye toward moving on to the state competition to be held April 2nd at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.