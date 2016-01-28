SAU CFDD

Knights of Columbus crown free throw champions

 Posted by on January 28, 2016  People  Add comments
Jan 282016
 

Six boys and four girls from the local Ft. Madison, Houghton and West Point areas, ages 9 to 14 were named local champions of the 2016 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, and have earned the right to compete at the district level. Knights of Columbus councils in Ft. Madison, Houghton, and West Point sponsored the local competition at the Holy Trinity Elementary school on Wednesday January 13, 2016. All youngsters ages 9 to 14 were eligible to participate.

Mary Hellige (First Place Girls Age 10),Jacob Pothitakis (First Place Boys Age 11), Maddox Rung (First Place Boys Age 9), Henry Morris (First Place Boys Age 10)

Mary Hellige (First Place Girls Age 10),Jacob Pothitakis (First Place Boys Age 11), Maddox Rung (First Place Boys Age 9), Henry Morris (First Place Boys Age 10)

The nine year old boys’ champion was Maddox Rung, Henry Morris was the 10 year old winner, and Jacob Pothitakis was the 11 year old boys’ champion. In the 12 year-olds’ bracket, Blake Moeller was the boys’ champion, the 13 yr old champion was Kadin Medland, while the fourteen year old boys’ champion was Matt Hellige.

In the girls division, the 9 year old champion was Teagan Snaadt, the 10 year old winner was Mary Hellige, the 11 year old champion was Raquel Schneider, and Anna Schroeder was the 13 year old champion.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free throw attempts in the contest.

Fr Bruce DeRammelaere, Blake Moeller (First Place Boys Age 12), Matt Hellige (First Place Boys 14), Kadin Medland (First Place Boys Age 13)

Fr Bruce DeRammelaere, Blake Moeller (First Place Boys Age 12), Matt Hellige (First Place Boys 14), Kadin Medland (First Place Boys Age 13)

Several contestants made more than 13 shots in the competition. Each winner was awarded a Knights of Columbus basketball.

Participants in the 9 -11 age division pose for a picture in HTC gym on January 13th in West Point.

Participants in the 9 -11 age division pose for a picture in HTC gym on January 13th in West Point.

Each of these winners can compete in the district competition to be held on January 23 in Burlington at Notre Dame High School, with an eye toward moving on to the state competition to be held April 2nd  at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

 

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

  One Response to “Knights of Columbus crown free throw champions”

  1. Lisa Fair says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Hi,
    My son would like to participate, but the KofC in Clifton Park, NY no longer participates in the State Free throw contest. His name is Sam Fair and he was the winner 2 years ago when he was 12 with the final round at West Point. Unfortunately, he broke his wrist last year and this is his last year he can participate as he’s now 14. I tried calling several KoC’s in the area, but we haven’t had any messages returned. If you have any information on where he can try-out for the first round, we’d greatly appreciate it.

    Thank you,
    Lisa Fair

    Reply

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.