Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis host a monthly “movie that matters” showing at The Canticle. This month’s movie, “King Corn,” will be shown Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis, in conjunction with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, are holding a “Getting to Yes” peer advisory group Dec. 2 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for Clinton area residents to help resolve conflict resolution issues in the community. Participants are asked to bring their real-world negotiation and conflict resolution challenges to present to the group for feedback and valuable input from local community members. RSVP to Lori at (563) 242-7611 by Nov. 30.

FELLOWSHIP

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellowship Evening) takes place every Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Davenport — The Quad Cities Theology on Tap meets every 2nd Thursday of the month at Jersey Grille, Davenport at 7 p.m. Theology on Tap is a monthly gathering for young adults in the Quad-Cities area to meet, connect, and learn about theology.

Iowa City — Young Adult Catholics (Y.A.C.) meet the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish in the Zaga Room downstairs.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish offers GRIEFSHARE, a Christian-based support program for people experiencing grief, Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. through Nov. 20. For location, contact the parish at (563) 332-7910 and ask for Health Ministry, ext. 122. Leave a voice mail message with name, telephone number and e-mail address. A health minister will contact you about the location of sessions.

Bettendorf — Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road. Purchase what you want for lunch.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a grief ministry for those enduring any type of hurt. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 6-8 p.m. in McEleney Hall. The group consists of listening, sharing, hands-on activities and prayer. For more information contact Tory Dohrn at (563) 359-5575.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Keokuk — Holy Hour will take place at All Saints Parish Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

MEETING

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

RETREAT

Wheatland — Come to the Quiet and focus on the gift of courage Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Cost is $20. To register call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@gmail. com.

SOCIAL

Buffalo — St. Peter Parish is hosting a cookie walk Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the rectory. Cost is $10 for a large container and $7 for a small container. Pictures with Santa are available; bring your own camera.

Camanche — Church of the Visitation Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar and luncheon Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch includes homemade soups, pulled pork sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs and desserts. Activities in­clude a quilt raffle, bake sale, silent auction, holiday items and local arts and crafts.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a craft sale Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the gymnasium. Breakfast items and lunch items will be available for purchase. To rent a table for $25 contact Cathy at (563) 320-4583 or Laura at (563) 940-1873. Wheelchair accessible.

Davenport — St. Mary Parish is hosting a bazaar Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parish center. An authentic Mexican breakfast will be served Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a bake sale, trash to treasure, crafts for sale and a $500 cash raffle.

Davenport — A trivia night to benefit Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village will take place Nov. 19 at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Rd. Trivia starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per person or $80 for a table of 8. Contact D’Dree Leibold at (563) 639-9229 by Nov. 15 to reserve a table. ‘Gabe’s’ is a handicap-accessible playground its supporters hope to build in Davenport’s VanderVeer park.

Davenport — Serra Club of Davenport is hosting the Inaugural Vocations Appreciation Gala Nov. 18 at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St. Reservation fee is $50 per person. Clergy and religious are invited to attend for free. Mass begins at 5:30 p.m.; cocktails follow immediately. Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. To RSVP, email vocations@davenportdiocese.org or (563) 888-4378 by Nov. 14.

Davenport — Churches United of the Quad City Area is hosting the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Dec. 3. The train will arrive at 1:45 p.m. at the corner of Western Avenue and West River Drive. Festivities will include music, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus (starts at 12:30 p.m.), hot chocolate and cookies. Cost is a suggested donation of non-expired non-perishable food items. All donations will go to the 25 Churches United food pantries throughout the Quad-City area.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is holding a Fair Trade Festival Nov. 19 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the church gathering space. Coffee, chocolate, jewelry, purses, scarfs, and other items will be sold. These items are made by people in third world countries, and by buying these items you help people receive a fair wage for their labor and give them dignity.

Tipton — St. Mary Parish is hosting a craft bazaar, cookie walk and luncheon Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch includes soups and sandwiches.

West Branch — St. Bernadette Parish is hosting its annual fall soup supper and bake sale Nov. 13 from 3-7 p.m. Serving chili, and chicken noodle soup, pie, cake, ice cream and beverages. Adults pay $7, children 3-10 years old pay $4. Carryouts available

OTHER

Davenport — Mary Costello, an author and member of Sacred Heart Cathedral, is collecting stories about the late Msgr. Marvin Mottet to include in a book she is writing about him. The stories will be edited for clarity and visual detail. Please provide your story, name, city, and a contact number and/or email address to: marycharlotte@

mediacombb.net or to Sacred Heart Cathedral Rectory, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport, Iowa, 52803.