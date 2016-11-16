Former diocesan teacher dies

ST. LOUIS – Sister Ruth (Antoinette) Saddler, SSND, 92, died Oct. 25 at Veronica House in Bridgeton, Mo. She was a teacher, principal, missionary and driver.

A native of Fort Madison, she entered the congregation of the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1941. She professed first vows in 1944 and final vows in 1950.

Sr. Saddler earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1952 from Webster College in St. Louis, and a master’s degree in elementary education in 1960 from De Paul University in Chicago.

She taught in Missouri at St. Francis Borgia in Washington and also at St. Peter Claver in Robertson, and St. Alphonsus Rock and St. Barbara in St. Louis. She taught in Illinois at St. Francis of Assisi in Teutopolis, St. Henry in Belleville and St. Charles in DuBois; and in Iowa at St. John the Baptist in Burlington and St. Mary and Aquinas East in Fort Madison. Sr. Saddler was a principal at St. Barbara in St. Louis and at St. Charles in DuBois. She was a missionary and teacher at Port Loko Catholic Secondary School in Port Loko, Sierra Leone. For 15 years, she was a driver for the former St. Louis motherhouse. After years of community service there, she moved to the Veronica House in 2007.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated Nov. 4 in the School Sisters of Notre Dame Theresa Center chapel in south St. Louis County. Burial was in the Sancta Maria in Ripa cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Mission Advancement, 320 E. Ripa Ave., Saint Louis, MO, 63125-2897, or online at www.ssndcentralpacific.org/Partner/Donation.