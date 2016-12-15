Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts TED Talk discussions every Tuesday on their Facebook page.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a grief ministry for those enduring any type of hurt. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 6-8 p.m. in McEleney Hall. The group consists of listening, sharing, hands-on activities and prayer. The next session begins Jan. 17. For more information contact Tory Dohrn at (563) 359-5575.

Iowa City — Understanding Your Grief is a 7-session support group program open to adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Pre-registration required. Weekly sessions begin Jan. 10 from 3:30-5 p.m. at Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St. To RSVP or for more information contact Julie Bockenstedt or Donita Hermsen at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Burlington — Catholics interested in centering prayer can participate in an ecumenical centering prayer group Monday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish’s Come to the Water ministry is hosting a Blue Prayer Service Jan. 10 to pray for those who are enduring the grief of losing a loved one. Contact Tory Dohrn at (563) 359-5575 for more information.

Davenport — Sacred Heart Cathedral will offer an 8 a.m. Mass every morning (except Mondays) and 5:30 p.m. each evening throughout Advent. Each Wednesday confessions will be heard following the 5:30 p.m. Mass.

West Liberty — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach is having a Divine Liturgy for the Nativity of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Courage is a Catholic support group for men and women experiencing same sex attraction. Encourage is a group for friends and family members of persons experiencing same sex attraction. For more information call Marianne Agnoli (563) 888-4242; Father Thom Hennen (Cour­age), (563) 888-4255; Father Tony Herold (Encourage in English), (563) 888-4363; or Father Joseph Sia (Encourage in Spanish), (319) 728-8210.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend. Leo O’Neill and Jim Wadle organize the get-together.

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis, will host their Creche Open House Dec. 18, from 1-3 p.m. at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N. Light refreshments will be served.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle is hosting Ignite Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and babysitting is available for $5 per family. This is an opportunity to retreat from the intensity of holiday preparations and focus on Advent.

Iowa City — Sing Christmas carols with Johnson County Right to Life outside Planned Parenthood Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Iowa City — Young Adult Catholics (Y.A.C.) meets the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in the Zaga Room downstairs.