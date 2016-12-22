Christmas Card Contest winners grades 3&4 Posted by Catholic Messenger Staff on December 22, 2016 Special Features Add comments Dec 222016 First place in the grades 3-4 category was Kate Flannery, 9, a fourth-grader at St. James Catholic School and Parish in Washington. Second place in the grades 3-4 category was Clara LeConte, 9, a third-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School and Parish in DeWitt. Third place in the grades 3-4 category was Isabella Wheatley-Behne, 9, a third-grader at Holy Trinity Catholic School in West Point. Print PDF Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your Comment Name (required) E-mail (required) URI