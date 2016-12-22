Church inspires card design

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

For the past two years, Abby Korschgen placed first in her grade category for the annual Catholic Messenger Christ­mas Card contest. This year Abby, a sixth-grader at Notre Dame Junior/ Senior High School in Burlington, was named the overall winner of the Christmas card contest.

Hers was one of 760 entries submitted for this year’s contest. Entries came from 11 Catholic schools, 11 religious education classes, and individual submissions. Additional winners can be found on Pages 6 and 7.

“This is really good,” Abby said when notified by The Catholic Messenger that she had been named the winner.

This year’s card features Mary swaddling the infant Jesus with her veil; Joseph is at their side. They are surrounded by stained glass and red brick.

Abby, who attends Mass every Sunday at St. John Church, part of Ss. John & Paul Parish in Burlington, said her artwork was inspired by her church building. She took various images from her church and put them together.

Of course, she knew she wanted the focus to be on the Holy Family. Since she loves the stained glass at church, she decided to surround the family with colorful stained glass. While the church building is more of a brown brick, she chose red brick for her artwork because it is more traditional.

Abby’s favorite class is art and she loves to use bright colors.

She said entering the contest has been an amazing opportunity to showcase her artwork each year. “Thanks for the opportunity.”