Deacon Cosgrove, 92, dies

Deacon William “Bill” Cosgrove, 92, of Keokuk, passed away on Dec. 17, 2016, at his home in Keokuk.

Deacon Cosgrove was born in Hannibal, Mo., on Oct. 29, 1924, the son of William and Edith Willard Cosgrove. On April 30, 1949, he was united in marriage to Rosina Bordenkircher in Mt. Sterling, Ill. She preceded him in death on Feb. 7, 2006.

A resident of Keokuk for many years, Deacon Cosgrove was a graduate of Quincy College and an insurance agent for Prudential in Keokuk. Ordained a deacon in 1984, Deacon Cosgrove was an actively involved member of All Saints Parish and the Knights of Columbus, where he served faithfully. Deacon Cosgrove served his country in the U.S. Air Corps during World War II, where he was assigned to the 14th USAF in the CBI Theatre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 at All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk, with burial to follow in the Catholic Cemetery in Keokuk. Visitation was held Dec. 21.

Memorials may be directed to All Saints Parish, Keokuk Catholic Schools and Lee County Hospice.