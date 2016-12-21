No Dec. 29, Jan. 5 Messenger

We hope you enjoy this Christmas edition of The Catholic Messenger.

Observing the diocesan holiday schedule, the Messenger will not publish Dec. 29 or Jan. 5.

Our office will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 2.

We look forward to providing you with the best coverage of the Catholic Church from the diocesan, national and international perspective in 2017. Our next issue will be published Jan. 12, 2017.

Our staff is dedicated to informing, educating and inspiring the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Davenport through our presentation of local, national and world news and commentary.

Please share your thoughts about what we can do to enhance our coverage by contacting us at messenger@davenportdiocese.org or by calling (563) 323-9959.