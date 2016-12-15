Posadas begin Dec. 16

St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction

Posadas: Dec. 16-23, 7 p.m. at the church.

St. Mary Parish, Davenport

Posadas: Dec. 16-23 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s parish center. Bilingual posadas on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City

Las posadas will be held in people’s homes.

Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine

Las Posadas: Dec. 16-Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. in Gannon Hall and at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 in Ss. Mary and Mathias School gym.

St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Ottumwa

Las posadas: Dec. 16-23, 6:30 p.m. at the church.

St. James Parish, Washington

Las posadas: Dec. 16-23 at 7 p.m. in the church, with refreshments in the parish hall.

St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty

Posadas: Dec. 16-23 at 7 p.m. in the church, followed by celebration.