Posadas begin Dec. 16

Dec 152016
St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction
Posadas: Dec. 16-23, 7 p.m. at the church.
St. Mary Parish, Davenport
Posadas: Dec. 16-23 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s parish center. Bilingual posadas on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City
Las posadas will be held in people’s homes.
Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine
Las Posadas: Dec. 16-Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. in Gannon Hall and at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 in Ss. Mary and Mathias School gym.
St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Ottumwa
Las posadas: Dec. 16-23, 6:30 p.m. at the church.
St. James Parish, Washington
Las posadas: Dec. 16-23 at 7 p.m. in the church, with refreshments in the parish hall.
St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty
Posadas: Dec. 16-23 at 7 p.m. in the church, followed by celebration.