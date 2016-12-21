SAU CFDD

Ritzinger Scholarship available

 December 21, 2016
Applications for the Marguerite Ritzinger Scholarship of the Diocese of Davenport are being accepted now through Feb. 1, 2017. Any Catholic individual who plans to attend a college or university next fall may apply for a $1,000 scholarship.  Nontraditional students may apply for the scholarships.

The award is named for the late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native, who left $388,770 to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities.

Applications must include an essay, copy of a high school or college transcript and two reference letters — all sent together along with the application form. Forms are available on the diocesan website at http://www.davenportdiocese.org/documents/2016/12/MRitzingerScholarship-application.pdf

