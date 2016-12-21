Ritzinger Scholarship available

Applications for the Marguerite Ritzinger Scholarship of the Diocese of Davenport are being accepted now through Feb. 1, 2017. Any Catholic individual who plans to attend a college or university next fall may apply for a $1,000 scholarship. Nontraditional students may apply for the scholarships.

The award is named for the late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native, who left $388,770 to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities.

Applications must include an essay, copy of a high school or college transcript and two reference letters — all sent together along with the application form. Forms are available on the diocesan website at http://www.davenportdiocese.org/documents/2016/12/MRitzingerScholarship-application.pdf