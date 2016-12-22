Upcoming CEWs

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Parish is hosting a women’s Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) Jan. 20-22 and a men’s CEW Jan. 27-29. CEW is a renewal weekend for adults, designed to enable them to more deeply “experience” themselves and their relationship to God and the Christian community.

The weekends begin at 7:30 p.m. on a Friday and end at 4:30 p.m. on a Sunday. All activities are held at the parish, including sleeping accomodations. Special arrangements can be made for persons with moderate physical conditions.

Suggested deadline to register is Dec. 23. Fee is $30 before that date and $35 after. Meals are included. No applicants will be refused for financial reasons. Applicants will be notified once all available spaces have been filled. For more info contact Mindy Leahy at (563) 505-7633 or Bryan Arensdorff at (563) 370-9370.