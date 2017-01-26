A perfect 36

IOWA CITY — Oliver Emery, an 11th grader at Regina Junior/Senior High School, earned a 36 on his ACT test earlier this school year. It is the highest score a student can achieve on the exam, which assesses a student’s readiness for college. The ACT National Office in Iowa City considers the achievement “significant and rare,” with less than one-tenth of 1 percent of all test-takers earning the top score. Test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions.

Emery is currently weighing his possible career and college options.