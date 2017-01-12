Calendar of events

CEW WEEKENDS

Clinton — Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 10-12 and a men’s CEW Feb. 24-26. For more information or to register call Marlys Lyons at (563) 249-9843 or Kevin Cain at (563) 249-6480.

DeWitt — A women’s CEW weekend will take place at St. Joseph Parish Jan. 20-22. A men’s weekend will take place Feb. 3-5. The fee is $35 and includes all meals; scholarships available upon request. For more information go to the church website at www.stjoseph-dewitt.weconnect.com or call (563) 659-3514.

Riverside — The Iowa City Catholic Deanery is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 17-19 and a men’s CEW Feb. 24-26 at St. Mary Parish. Cost is $50; scholarships available upon request. For more information call Julia at (319) 541-1906 or email freckliegirl@yahoo.com.

Long Grove — St. Ann Parish is hosting a women’s Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) Jan. 20-22 and a men’s CEW Jan. 27-29. Fee is $35. Meals and lodging are included. For more info contact Mindy Leahy at (563) 505-7633 or Bryan Arensdorff at (563) 370-9370.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts TED Talk discussions every Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Clinton — On Jan. 13, in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Sisters of St. Francis Franciscan Peace Center and Braking Traffick will hold a free lunch and learning opportunity from noon – 1 p.m. about human trafficking in Iowa at the Clinton DHS building, 121 6th Ave. S. To RSVP contact kellys@famres.org

Clinton — On Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m., the Sisters of St. Francis will host the showing of “Chosen,“ a 20-minute documentary featuring first-hand accounts from two young American women who were lured into sex trafficking. This video is appropriate for ages 13 and older. For more information call (563) 242-7611 or visit www.ClintonFranciscans.com. The showing will be held at Awesome Town, 514 13th Ave, Fulton, Ill.

Davenport — A Foundations of Faith Community Nursing Course will be offered at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, building 2, 1230 East Rusholme, March 2-4 and March 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A commissioning ceremony will take place March 19. Registration required; class is open to health professionals, social workers, clergy, laypersons, and anyone interested in the topic. For more information or to register visit www.

genesishealth.com/

healthministry.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a grief ministry for those enduring any type of hurt. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 6-8 p.m. in McEleney Hall. The group consists of listening, sharing, hands-on activities and prayer. The next session begins Jan. 17. For more information contact Tory Dohrn at (563) 359-5575.

Iowa City — Understanding Your Grief is a 7-session support group program open to adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Pre-registration required. Weekly sessions are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St. To RSVP or for more information contact Julie Bockenstedt or Donita Hermsen at (319) 351-5665.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Wheatland — Learn about the enneagram, a tool for deepening understanding of self and others, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fee is $30. To register call (563) 336-8414 or email

olpretreat@gmail.com

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Clinton — Mention L’Arche Clinton or The Arch at Pizza Hut in Clinton Jan. 23 from 5-7 p.m. and 20 percent of the sales from your meal will go to the L’Arche Clinton Community.

Grand Mound — Celebrate Soup-er Bowl Sunday at Ss. Philip & James Parish Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All-you-can-eat chili and chicken noodle soup will be served. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Call (563) 847-7572 by Feb. 4 to preorder deliveries.

Iowa City — Learn about Abraham and his legacy of kindness to strangers, and enjoy food, music and fellowship at Abraham’s Walk: Celebrate our Diverse Community Jan. 22 at noon at the Recreation Center in downtown Iowa City. For more information visit peaceiowa.org or call (319) 828-4789.

Ottumwa — St. Mary of the Visitation Parish is hosting its annual spaghetti dinner on Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the church hall. Price for tickets is $10 for an adult, $5 for children ages 4 to 10 and free for children 3 years of age and younger. Call (641) 682-4559 or (641) 683-1537 for more information. Carry outs will be available.