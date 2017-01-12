CCHD internship available

Catholics who are interested in fighting poverty are encouraged to apply to be an intern for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development. Applications are due by Feb. 15. An ability to speak Spanish is preferred but not necessary to apply.

The intern will work with Quad Cities Interfaith-Davenport or Center for Worker Justice-Iowa City, two local CCHD-funded groups. Tasks will vary but may include: parish education, training and outreach, writing letters and articles, doing research and developing relationships with community organizations. The internship is 16-20 flexible hours per week for 24 weeks during the school year. Salary is $12/hour.

The intern must be able to attend CCHD training May 31-June 2 (all expenses paid).

CCHD is an organization which provides grants to self-help projects developed by grassroots groups of empowered poor persons who are working to address the root causes of poverty in their communities. CCHD works to increase Catholics’ awareness of poverty in the U.S., educates about Catholic social tradition and builds bridges between poor and non-poor communities.

For more information, or to apply for the internship go to http://www.davenportdiocese.org/cchd-internship-opportunities. Or, contact Loxi Hopkins at (563) 888-4212 or hopkins@davenportdiocese.org.