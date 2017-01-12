Entries sought for Sacred Art Show

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – Entries for the sixth annual Art of Faith Sacred Art Show and sale are being sought. This year’s theme is Contemplating the Holy Face of God. Entries are welcome from Catholics in the Diocese of Davenport, said Jill Rodts of the Art of Faith committee at St. Pius X Parish in Rock Island.

Age divisions are 13-18 years old and over 18. To submit entries, send three to five photos with a statement about how your work contemplates the holy face and faith in God’s love to jillmr96@gmail.com or mail to Art of Faith, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island, Ill., 61201. Deadline is Feb. 8.

Artists whose work is selected for display must be present for the two-day show that will be held Feb. 18 from 2-7 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parish’s Farrell Hall at 24th Street and 31st Avenue, Rock Island.

Twenty percent of artists’ sales will be donated to the Art of Faith ministry. Vendor tables can be purchased at $25 each by contacting Rodts. The event is free to the public.