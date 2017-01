DAVENPORT — Mary Ann Wessling, 86, died Jan. 16 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. She was the wife of Frank Wessling, former news editor of The Catholic Messenger. He retired from that position in 2002.

The couple was married for more than 63 years and raised seven children.

Mary Ann produced the Diocese of Davenport’s annual directory for many years and was involved in St. Paul the Apostle Parish.

Her funeral was held Jan. 20 at St. Paul’s.