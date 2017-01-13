Mass for Life is being cancelled because …

The Iowa Catholic Conference issued a statement Jan. 13 about this weekend’s Mass for Life and Institute of Social Action.

Please help spread the word to anyone who was planning to go.

Tom Chapman of the Iowa Catholic Conference said:

“Following consultation with the bishops, we are canceling this weekend’s Mass for Life and Institute for Social Action. The weather forecast is iffy and concern for peoples’ safety with possible ice on the roads is a priority.”

Bishop Martin Amos was scheduled to give the homily at the Mass. Excerpts from his planned homily will be featured in the upcoming issue of The Catholic Messenger.