New executive director for Regina Foundation

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — The Regina Foundation Board has announced the hiring of Kecia Boysen as the new executive director for the Regina Foundation, effective Jan. 3. Boysen is a native of Iowa City and a long-time community volunteer. She comes to Regina with multiple years of fundraising, stewardship and special event experience. Her most recent philanthropic experience was as the Director of Development at Trees Forever for the past two-and-a-half years. Prior to that role,

Boysen was the Director of Annual Fund and Special Events at the National Czech and Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids.

As executive director, Boysen will oversee all of the development and fundraising activities for the Regina Foundation in support of the Regina Catholic Education Center, including annual fund gifts, major gifts, planned giving, endowment and a recently announced $5.95 million capital campaign.