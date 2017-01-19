To the editor:
I have never written to an editor of a paper before, but here goes.
I believe that I read in The Catholic Messenger a front page story about charities. I was shocked to learn that some or many CEOs of large charities receive salaries of over $300,000. I find this an offense against justice. If the organization is to serve the poor and needy, why should a CEO get such a large amount?
I believe that Catholic Social Teaching states all people are entitled to a just wage to support a family, but that sum seems too much. I understand that in our culture this is a typical CEO salary, but didn’t Jesus call us to be radically different from the rest of the world? Are Christian charities different? What do others think?
Deborah Jacobsen
Clinton
