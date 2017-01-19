SAU CFDD

Renewal Day for adults with disabilities, volunteers

Davenport — The Knights of Columbus and the Christian Service Committee of Our Lady of Victory Parish are sponsoring a renewal day for all adults with disabilities, their families and friends. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Victory’s parish center, 4105 N. Division St.
The theme is “Fill Your Bucket.” The day will be filled with talks, social time and crafts that everyone can take home to remind them of God’s love. The cost for retreat participants is $15 and lunch will be served. For more information call Karen Kilburg at (563) 210-3470.

