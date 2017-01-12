Roe v Wade anniversary events planned

Pro-life groups will mark the 44th year since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion virtually on demand.

Locally, four groups have events planned:

Bettendorf — A candlelight vigil will be held Jan. 22 at the Women’s Choice Center, 2711 Happy Joe Drive. Participants will pray the rosary at 6:30 p.m. with the vigil to follow at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Davenport — Quad City Right to Life will hold its annual open house at Life’s Little Treasures on Brady Street from 1-5 p.m. on Jan. 29. There will be drawings, refreshments and the entire store will have items on sale. The open house highlights the pro-life education work the groups do. The shop has educational displays year round with a display table, 3D ultrasound video and pro-life materials.

Fort Madison — North Lee County Right to Life will hold its annual March for Life Jan. 21. Meet at 10th Street and Avenue F at 10:15 a.m. The march starts at 10:30 a.m. Signs will be available for marchers to carry. The walk continues downtown and will end at McAleer Hall at 11th Street and Avenue D. Refreshments will be served and prolife materials will be available.

Iowa City — Johnson County Right to Life will hold a candlelight walk for life at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 21. The walk starts at St. Mary Church and ends at the Emma Goldman clinic. A chili dinner will be served afterwards at St. Mary’s. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sheryl at Johnson County Right to Life at (319) 855-8475 or www.JCRTL.org.

The Iowa bishops’ annual Mass for Life will be Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. at Ss. John and Paul Church in Altoona, Iowa. The Mass will take place at the conclusion of the first day of the Iowa Institute for Social Action. Bishop Martin Amos will be the homilist.