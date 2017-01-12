SAU CFDD

Roe v Wade anniversary events planned

 Posted by on January 12, 2017  Diocesan News  Add comments
Jan 122017
 

Pro-life groups will mark the 44th year since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion virtually on demand.
Locally, four groups have events planned:

Richard Kokjohn
North Lee County Right to Life marches through Fort Madison in this file photo.

Bettendorf — A candlelight vigil will be held Jan. 22 at the Women’s Choice Center, 2711 Happy Joe Drive. Participants will pray the rosary at 6:30 p.m. with the vigil to follow at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Davenport — Quad City Right to Life will hold its annual open house at Life’s Little Treasures on Brady Street from 1-5 p.m. on Jan. 29. There will be drawings, refreshments and the entire store will have items on sale. The open house highlights the pro-life education work the groups do. The shop has educational displays year round with a display table, 3D ultrasound video and pro-life materials.

Fort Madison — North Lee County Right to Life will hold its annual March for Life Jan. 21. Meet at 10th Street and Avenue F at 10:15 a.m. The march starts at 10:30 a.m. Signs will be available for marchers to carry. The walk continues downtown and will end at McAleer Hall at 11th Street and Avenue D. Refreshments will be served and prolife materials will be available.

Iowa City — Johnson County Right to Life will hold a candlelight walk for life at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 21. The walk starts at St. Mary Church and ends at the Emma Goldman clinic. A chili dinner will be served afterwards at St. Mary’s. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sheryl at Johnson County Right to Life at (319) 855-8475 or www.JCRTL.org.

The Iowa bishops’ annual Mass for Life will be Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. at Ss. John and Paul Church in Altoona, Iowa. The Mass will take place at the conclusion of the first day of the Iowa Institute for Social Action. Bishop Martin Amos will be the homilist.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2016 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.