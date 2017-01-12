Sister Shaeffer was a teacher, volunteer

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Sister Frances Ann Schaeffer, BVM (Louis), 84, died Dec. 26 at the Mount Carmel Motherhouse in Dubuque.

A native of Davenport, she was born Sept. 25, 1932, to Louis Charles and Frieda (Karstens) Schaeffer. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1956, and professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1959, and final vows on July 16, 1964.

In the Diocese of Davenport, Sr. Schaeffer taught elementary school at St. Patrick and St. Mary/Iowa City Catholic in Iowa City and St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport. In Kansas City, Mo., she was teacher aide as a student and a teacher intern at an early childhood center. She taught elementary school in Chattanooga, Tenn., where she was also a Montessori kindergarten teacher and director. She volunteered with the Edmundite Missions in Selma, Ala. She also served in the sewing room at the Mount Carmel Motherhouse.

Burial was in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dubuque.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmcong.org/

