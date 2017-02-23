Bishop Martin Amos’ schedule for March

1 BUFFALO — St. Peter, Ash Wednesday Mass, 7 p.m.

3 DAVENPORT — St. Vincent Center, Serra Mass, 7 a.m.

5 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, Rite of Election, 3 p.m.

6 DAVENPORT — Humility of Mary Convent, Mass

8 BETTENDORF — St. John Vianney, Confirmation, 6:30 p.m.

9 FORT MADISON — Iowa State Penitentiary, graduation

12 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, Rite of Election (snow day), 3 p.m.

16 DAVENPORT — St. Mary, Confirmation, 7 p.m.

18 IOWA CITY — St. Patrick, Diocesan Pastoral Council, 10 a.m.

18 BLUE GRASS — St. Andrew, Confirmation, 4:30 p.m.

19 IOWA CITY — Regina Education Center, Diocesan Junior High Youth Rally

22 DAVENPORT — St. Alphonsus, Confirmation, St. Alphonsus, Davenport, and St. Peter, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

25 CORALVILLE — St. Thomas More, Confirmation, 5:15 p.m.

26 LONG GROVE — St. Ann, Confirmation, 10:30 a.m.

29 BROOKLYN — St. Patrick, Confirmation, St. Bridget, Victor, and St. Patrick, Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

30 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission