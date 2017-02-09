Calendar of events

CEW WEEKENDS

Clinton — Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a men’s CEW Feb. 24-26. For more information or to register call Kevin Cain at (563) 249-6480.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 24-26 and a men’s CEW March 10-12. For more information call the parish at (563) 322-7994.

Riverside — The Iowa City Catholic Deanery is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 17-19 and a men’s CEW Feb. 24-26 at St. Mary Parish. Cost is $50; scholarships available upon request. For more information call Julia at (319) 541-1906 or email freckliegirl@yahoo.com.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts TED Talk discussions every Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Clinton — A nonviolence study group will take place Feb. 9, 16 and 23 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 621 S. Third St. Suggested donation is $25 and includes a copy of the book “Engage.”

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Understanding Your Grief is a 7-session support group program open to adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Pre-registration required. Weekly sessions are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St. To RSVP or for more information contact Julie Bockenstedt or Donita Hermsen at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Davenport —Because of a lack of parking due to construction at Sacred Heart Cathedral, the following liturgies have been moved to other churches. The Chrism Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m., April 3, at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport. The priesthood ordination of Deacon Dan Dorau will be held at 10 a.m., May 27, at Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. The priesthood ordination for Deacon Chris Weber will be held at 10 a.m., June 3, at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine. Deacon Formation Class VII will be ordained at 10 a.m., July 8, at St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf.

Davenport — A healing Mass will take place Feb. 16 at St. Alphonsus Parish. Confessions will be heard beginning at 6 p.m., praise and worship music will begin at 6:30 p.m., and Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Individual prayers for healing and eucharistic adoration will be offered following the Mass.

Davenport — A renewal day for all adults with disabilities, their families and friends will take place at Our Lady of Victory’s parish center Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The cost for retreat participants is $15 and lunch will be served. For more information call Karen Kilburg at (563) 210-3470.

Davenport — Receive advanced training in “unbound ministry” at Eagles’ Wings Feb. 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. If interested call Marcia at (563) 324-7263.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Davenport — A celebrating marriage weekend will take place Feb. 11 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the event takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contact Brad Merritt at (563) 529-1820.

Hiawatha, Iowa — Rachel’s Vineyard Retreats for women who have been affected by abortion will take place at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center March 3-5 and Nov. 10-12. Contact Haley Brimmer for more information at (319) 364-8967 or haley@

bridgehavencr.org.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf — Lourdes Catholic School’s annual Starry Night fundraiser will take place March 4 from 6:30-11 p.m. at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion. Cost is $45 per person. To register, purchase raffle tickets or make a donation visit lourdesstarrynight.com by March 1.

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Bettendorf — The Tim Tebow Foundation selected Our Lady of the River Parish, LeClaire, to host a prom night experience on Feb. 10 for people with special needs from all denominations. It will take place at the Quad City Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. For more information and to register as a guest, visit www.ourladyoftheriver.com or contact Jennifer at

kjhildebrand@windstream.net or (563) 370-4412.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a Mardi Gras Festival Feb. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with proceeds helping support youths and chaperones attending the National Catholic Youth Conference. For more information visit http://www.stmparishfamily.com/Mardi-Gras or call the parish at (319) 337-2173.

Davenport — The Altar & Rosary Society of St. Alphonsus Parish will host its annual retreat titled, “You Are Here.” It will be moderated by Jeanne Walsh. The retreat will focus on life’s journey; your journey tells about you — do you have gifts or baggage? The retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 21, in St. Clement’s Center at St. Alphonsus, 2618 Boies Ave. Admission is $5, which includes a light lunch. For reservations or information please call Laura at (563) 210-9971.

Riverside — St. Mary Parish is hosting a pancake breakfast Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults pay $7, children ages 5-10 pay $4.

VOLUNTEERING

Bettendorf — Persons interested in volunteering at the Women’s Choice Center, 2711 Happy Joe Drive, may attend a training session Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Call Kathy at (563) 332-0475 to reserve a spot.

Davenport — All donations to Humility of Mary Shelter and Housing agencies may be dropped off at Humility of Mary Housing (HMHI), 3805 Mississippi Ave., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For a complete list of needed items, visit humilityofmaryhousing.com.