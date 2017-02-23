Calendar of events

CEW WEEKENDS

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a men’s CEW March 10-12. For more information call the parish at (563) 322-7994.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts TED Talk discussions every Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Clinton — Sisters of St. Francis host “movies that matter” the third Thursday of the month at The Canticle at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton — Learn about peaceful conflict resolution at “Getting to Yes” March 3, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis administrative offices.

Clinton— Learn the truth about garment factory working conditions March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at The Canticle. Chris Cox, manager of the Human Thread Campaign, will offer some analysis and suggestions about consumer choices.

FISH FRIES

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting fish fries March 3 and April 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be in the church at 6 p.m.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School from 4:30-7 p.m. Bring a can of food to be distributed to persons in need.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Church will host fish fries every Friday from March 2 to April 7 from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 per child.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th Street) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children, free for toddlers and younger. Five pieces of shrimp available for an extra $4.

Pella — Friday night fish fries at St. Mary’s will begin March 3 and run for 6 weeks. Eat from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children or $30 for a family.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Understanding Your Grief is a 7-session support group program open to adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Pre-registration required. Weekly sessions are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St. To RSVP or for more information contact Julie Bockenstedt or Donita Hermsen at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Clinton —A Ecumenical Lenten Taize’ Vigil Service will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave., March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton — Celebrate Lenten Vespers with the Clinton Franciscans at The Canticle Sundays during Lent at 6 p.m.

Davenport — A renewal day for all adults with disabilities, their families and friends will take place at Our Lady of Victory’s parish center Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The cost for retreat participants is $15 and lunch will be served. For more information call Karen Kilburg at (563) 210-3470.

Iowa City — Kick off 40 Days for Life with a prayer vigil at St. Patrick Church Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

Iowa City — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a six-week discussion/reflection group on Pope Francis’s Laudato Si Sundays during Lent from 3-5 p.m. in the church’s lower level.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Keokuk — A holy hour will take place at All Saints Parish Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

RETREAT

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a Lenten retreat day March 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Registration is $15; bring a friend for $5. To register, mail your registration along with your phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Davenport, IA 52804 or email Marcia@

eagleswings.ws

Hiawatha, Iowa — Rachel’s Vineyard Retreats for women who have been affected by abortion will take place at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center March 3-5 and Nov. 10-12. Contact Haley Brimmer for more information at (319) 364-8967 or haley@

bridgehavencr.org.

Mount Pleasant — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a Marriage Encounter Weekend March 10-12. Regist­ration is required. Download the registration form at www.stalphonsus.

weconnect.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf — Lourdes Catholic School’s annual Starry Night fundraiser will take place March 4 from 6:30-11 p.m. at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion. Cost is $45 per person. To register, purchase raffle tickets or make a donation visit lourdesstarrynight.com by March 1.

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Clinton — Peace Soups will take place Tuesdays during Lent at St. Boniface Center beginning at 6 p.m. Each week will feature speakers regarding the community’s poverty issues.

Clinton — Chuck and Alicia Brock, members of St. Mary Parish in Solon, will perform a concert at Prince of Peace Church Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. They will also perform at St. Mary Church in Williamsburg March 4 at 5 p.m. and at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City March 7 at 7 p.m.

Davenport — All Saints Catholic School will host its gala Feb. 25 in the Iowa Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door and includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet and dessert buffet. Cocktails start at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7:30 p.m. Silent auction with more than 200 items is open starting at 5 p.m. Reservations available by contacting All Saint at (563) 324-3205.

Davenport — a charity event for Humility of Mary Housing will take place at Charming Charlie, 2419 Elmore Ave., on Feb. 24 from 5-8 p.m. Ten percent of sale proceeds from the evening will go to Humility of Mary Housing in support of the families they serve that are recovering from homelessness.

Preston — Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish is hosting an omelet and pancake breakfast, bake sale and auction Feb. 26 at Preston Town Hall from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults pay $7, children ages 6-12 pay $4, and children 5 years of age and under eat free. For tickets, call Elaine at (563) 689-3105.