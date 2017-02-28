SAU CFDD

EVENING SCHOOL CUSTODIAN/JANITOR, JFK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, DAVENPORT

Primary duties are cleaning and interacting with others accessing the building during evening hours. 2:30-11:00 p.m. school days; day shift hours when school not in session, including summer and school breaks. Abilities to work swiftly and efficiently on one’s feet all shift, lift at least 50 lbs, and operate cleaning equipment required.
Send letter, resume, references or complete application at: John F. Kennedy Catholic School
1627 W. 42nd Davenport, IA 52806 (563) 391-3030
chad.steimle@olvjfkmail.com www.olvjfk.com
