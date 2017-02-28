FAITH FORMATION DIRECTOR, HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH & SCHOOL, DES MOINES

Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School in Des Moines, Iowa is seeking a full time Faith Formation Director. General responsibilities require providing vision and coordination for the Parish’s efforts in ministry to Pre-school through High School Confirmation students and their parents, and in addition collaborate with the parish school.

The qualified applicant must be a faithful practicing Catholic who is knowledgeable in the faith and has the ability to relate to children and their parents. The position requires an individual who is well-organized, enthusiastic, and able to work collaboratively in a team environment that fosters the spirit and ideals of Vatican II. Position requires availability to work on Sundays and evenings.

Requirements: Two to three years experience in Catechetical leadership, Advanced Catechetical ministry formation or degree in theology/pastoral studies.

Information/Application Contact:

Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School

Attn: Regina Montgomery

2926 Beaver Avenue Des Moines, Iowa 50310

Website: www.holytrinitydm.org

E-Mail: reginam@holytrinitydm.orgFAT