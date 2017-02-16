Let’s stop being judgmental

It warmed my heart to see the article in this week’s Catholic Messenger, “Bishops denounce refugee ban.” Don’t people realize that 15 of the 19 terrorists from 9/11 didn’t come from any of the countries banned? People are worried for their personal safety against terrorists, but the ban didn’t help that. This ban was about religion as stated in the article.

I’ve been asked by fellow Catholics why I attended the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., instead of the March for Life in Washington, D.C. I’ve participated in Right to Life marches in the past. As I read the Scriptures daily, I ask God, “How can I truly be a Christian to others?” I believe my question has been answered, “Follow Christ’s example.”

Jesus didn’t hang out with the righteous scribes and Pharisees who were quick to point out the error of people’s ways. He went among the marginalized, the undesirables, the “sinners,” tax collectors, etc. He didn’t join with church elders and preach the rules and consequences of sin.

I didn’t realize when I first decided to go to the Women’s March that I’d find a true sense of what Jesus illustrates. What I discovered at the march was an opportunity to meet others who don’t believe as I do. I heard their stories, their pain, their fears and hopelessness. What I quickly learned and continue to experience is that people know when they’re being judged.

God created us in such a way by design of our brains that we cannot hear or see an opposing view if we don’t feel respected and cared for. We have to ask ourselves what is more important, “Do we want to be right and beat people up with our beliefs or do we want people to hear what we have to say”?

Ruth Skeens

Burlington