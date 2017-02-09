National certification for Fr. Regan

Father Timothy Regan, a chaplain with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, has received five-year certification from the National Association of Catholic Chaplains (NACC).

To achieve this status, Fr. Regan completed a period of study and personal development.

NACC reports that ministry to the sick and troubled now requires the same professionalism of preparation and demonstration of competence that the health care system requires of its professionals.

The certification involved documentation of study, completion of clinical pastoral education, submission of written materials, and an interview with a three-member team, among other requirements.

Fr. Regan, 67, was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Davenport on May 30, 1991, at St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville. In addition to serving in parishes, Fr. Regan served as a chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals in 1991, Genesis Health Systems in Davenport from 2003-2010 and at University of Iowa Hospitals since 2013.