‘On Eagles’ Wings’ composer coming to Davenport

Davenport — Author and liturgical music composer Father Jan Michael Joncas, composer of the popular funeral hymn “On Eagles’ Wings,” will offer a presentation entitled “Singing the Liturgy” at St. Paul the Apostle Church  March 23 at 7 p.m. Explore the meaning of various elements of the Mass: Introductory Rites, Liturgy of God’s Word, Liturgy of the Lord’s Table, Dismissal Rites. Discover music that helps the “full, conscious and active” participation of the faithful associated with these elements. A free-will offering will be accepted.

