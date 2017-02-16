Smart phones have some use at church

To the Editor:

I would like to add a little something to the discussion about the use of cell phones in church as reported in the Feb. 10 issue in Father Ken Doyle’s Question Corner. As a member of the baby boomer generation and smart phone consumer, I have used my cell phone during Exposition of the Blessed Sac­rament to pray the Liturgy of the Hours and reflect on the day’s Gospel reading prior to Mass. It is a convenient and easy way to support my prayer life and enhance spiritual growth. I encourage people in the pews not to be too hasty to judge what others may be doing when they observe quiet cell phone use in church — obvious conversation with friends and family not included. Who knows, that individual may be catching up on some good Catholic reading now that back editions of The Catholic Messenger are archived on line.

Judy Johnson

Davenport