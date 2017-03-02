Calendar of events

CEW WEEKENDS

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a men’s CEW March 10-12. For more information call the parish at (563) 322-7994.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts TED Talk discussions every Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Clinton — Sisters of St. Francis host “movies that matter” the third Thursday of the month at The Canticle at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton — Learn about peaceful conflict resolution at “Getting to Yes” March 3, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis administrative offices.

Davenport — Award winning author Ron Hansen will deliver the Chair of Catholic Studies Lecture April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University.

FISH FRIES

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting fish dinners featuring baked fish, fish or shrimp tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches March 3 and April 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be in the church at 6 p.m.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent from 4:30-7:30 at St. Boniface Hall.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Church will host fish fries every Friday from March 2 to April 7 from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 per child.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th Street) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children, free for toddlers and younger. Five pieces of shrimp available for an extra $4.

Iowa City — Lenten Friday fish fries will take place at KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Rd. from 5-7 p.m.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School from 4:30-7 p.m. Bring a can of food to be distributed to persons in need.

Pella — Friday night fish fries at St. Mary’s will begin March 3 and run for 6 weeks. Eat from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children or $30 for a family.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Understanding Your Grief is a 7-session support group program open to adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Pre-registration required. Weekly sessions are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St. To RSVP or for more information contact Julie Bockenstedt or Donita Hermsen at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Clinton — An Ecu­menical Lenten Taize’ Vigil Service will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave., March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton — Celebrate Lenten Vespers with the Clinton Franciscans at The Canticle Sundays during Lent at 6 p.m.

Iowa City — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a six-week discussion/reflection group on Pope Francis’s Laudato Si Sundays during Lent from 3-5 p.m. in the church’s lower level.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a Lenten retreat day March 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Registration is $15; bring a friend for $5. To register, mail your registration along with your phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Davenport, IA 52804 or email Marcia@

eagleswings.ws

Hiawatha, Iowa — Rachel’s Vineyard Retreats for women who have been affected by abortion will take place at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center March 3-5 and Nov. 10-12. Contact Haley Brimmer for more information at (319) 364-8967 or haley@

bridgehavencr.org.

Mount Pleasant — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a Marriage Encounter Weekend March 10-12. Regist­ration is required. Download the registration form at www.stalphonsus.

weconnect.com.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a retreat for men March 10-12. Cost is $125. For more information or to register call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf — Lourdes Catholic School’s annual Starry Night fundraiser will take place March 4 from 6:30-11 p.m. at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion. Cost is $45 per person. To register, purchase raffle tickets or make a donation visit lourdesstarrynight.com by March 1.

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Davenport — The St. Patrick’s Day parade will start March 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, across the Mississippi River via the Centennial Bridge to West Third Street and proceed east through downtown Davenport to the Post-Parade Bash at the RiverCenter at East Third and Perry streets. The Post-Parade Bash will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Clinton — The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2520 Pershing Blvd., is hosting a living Last Supper April 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. The event will feature music and reflection time.

Lone Tree — St. Mary parishes from Lone Tree and Nichols are hosting a pancake breakfast March 12 at the American Legion in Lone Tree. Whole hog sausage, ham and eggs will also be served. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-12 and free to kids under six years of age.

VOLUNTEERING

Bettendorf — Have a heart for babies and a love for life? Persons interested in volunteering at Women’s Choice Center may attend a Mug & Muffin informational meeting March 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Call Kathy to reserve a spot at (563) 332-0475.

DeWitt — Scouting for Food will take place March 18 to benefit the Referral Center’s food pantry. Members of the public may participate by donating canned goods and paper products when a scout comes to their door. Items may be left on a doorstep and picked up if necessary.