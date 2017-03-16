Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series, will take place Tuesdays of Lent at 6 p.m. in St. Boniface Center, 2520 Pershing Blvd.

Davenport — Award winning author Ron Hansen will deliver the Chair of Catholic Studies Lecture April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University.

Iowa City — Learn to publicly defend the pro-life message March 25 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish and March 26 from 1-2:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. To register, go to www.jctrl.org or call Sheryl Schwager for more information at (319) 855-8475.

Iowa City — Learn about evangelization and “keeping our faith alive” with Father Joseph Sia March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish.

FISH FRIES

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a fish dinner featuring baked fish, fish or shrimp tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches April 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be in the church at 6 p.m.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Hall.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Church will host fish fries every Friday through April 7 from 4-7 p.m.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th Street) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Houghton — Fish fries will take place March 17, 24 and April 7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 5-8 p.m.

Iowa City — Lenten Friday fish fries will take place on Fridays at KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Rd. from 5-7 p.m.

Knoxville — Fish fries, with grilled, fried and shrimp options, take place Fridays during lent at St. Anthony’s Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Reflect on the Stations of the Cross at 5:15 p.m. in the church.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School from 4:30-7 p.m. Bring a can of food to be distributed to persons in need.

Pella — Friday night fish fries at St. Mary’s will be held from 5-7:30 p.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Understanding Your Grief is a 7-session support group program open to adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Pre-registration required. Weekly sessions are Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St. To RSVP or for more information contact Julie Bockenstedt or Donita Hermsen at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Clinton — Celebrate Lenten Vespers with the Clinton Franciscans at The Canticle Sundays during Lent at 6 p.m.

Davenport — Author and liturgical music composer Father Jan Michael Joncas’ presentation March 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish has been cancelled. The presentation and retreat have been rescheduled for March 8, 9-10, 2018.

Iowa City — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a six-week discussion/reflection group on Pope Francis’s Laudato Si Sundays during Lent from 3-5 p.m. in the church’s lower level.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will present “We were there,” a dramatic Way of the Cross, on March 26 at 6:30 p.m. The reflective prayer service and dramatic interpretation will also feature singing. A soup supper will precede the event at 5:30 p.m.

Keokuk — Reflect on the Stations of the Cross at All Saints Parish Fridays during Lent at 6:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

Rock Island, Ill. — St. Thomas Aquinas Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m., March 18, in Farrell Hall at St. Pius X Parish. Deacon Joe Dockery-Jackson will speak on “Joy in Medicine.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information visit: stthomasaquinasguildqc.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a music ministry concert March 26 at 2 p.m.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Central City, Iowa — A Catholic Camp­oree for Boy and Venture Scouts of the Diocese of Davenport will take place May 5-7. Register online at hawkeyecatholic.eventbrite.com.

Clinton — Support L’Arche Clinton Community when you eat at Pizza Hut in Clinton March 20 between 5 and 7 p.m. Mention L’Arche or The Arch and Pizza Hut will donate 20 percent of the sales.

Clinton — The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2520 Pershing Blvd., is hosting a living Last Supper April 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. The event will feature music and reflection time.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a candid discussion group Monday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. starting March 20. Share a meal and talk about life’s biggest challenges and questions. If interested email mhavercamp2@gmail.

com.

Davenport — The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. March 18 at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, Ill., and finish at the RiverCenter in Davenport. The Iowa-bound lanes of the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the parade. Traffic will be shuttled alternately between Rock Island and Davenport on the Illinois-bound lanes with police escort.

Iowa City — Young Adult Catholics (Y.A.C.) meets the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in the Zaga Room downstairs.

Mechanicsville —St. Mary’s annual auction and lunch will take place March 26 at the church. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., and the auction starts at 12:30 p.m.

VOLUNTEERING

DeWitt — Scouting for Food will take place March 18 to benefit the Referral Center’s food pantry. Members of the public may participate by donating canned goods and paper products when a scout comes to their door. Items may be left on a doorstep and picked up if necessary.