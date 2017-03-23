Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series, will take place Tuesdays of Lent at 6 p.m. in St. Boniface Center, 2520 Pershing Blvd. The March 28 topic is mental illness.

Clinton — Margaret Regan, award-winning journalist and author of Immigrant Families Under Fire, will speak at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. Regan will share the heartbreaking stories of people, arrested after they have established lives in the United States, who are now caught in the chaos of the immigration system. She will also address the tragedy of migrant deaths in the desert. For more information, call the Sisters of St. Francis at 563-242-7611 or visit www.

clintonfranciscans.com.

Davenport — Award winning author Ron Hansen will deliver the Chair of Catholic Studies Lecture April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University.

Davenport — Internationally known educator and anti-racism activist Jane Elliott will present The Anatomy of Prejudice at 2 p.m. on March 24 at Galvin Fine Arts Center on the St. Ambrose University campus.

Iowa City — Learn to publicly defend the pro-life message March 25 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish and March 26 from 1-2:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. To register, go to www.jctrl.org or call Sheryl Schwager for more information at (319) 855-8475.

Iowa City — Learn about evangelization and “keeping our faith alive” with Father Joseph Sia March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish.

Muscatine — Donna Beegle, a woman who moved from 28 years of homelessness to achieving a doctorate, will speak at Muscatine Community College’s Bob Roach Theatre April 4. Presentations for service providers and educators will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. A community presentation will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m.

FISH FRIES

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a fish dinner featuring baked fish, fish or shrimp tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches April 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be in the church at 6 p.m.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Hall.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Church will host fish fries every Friday through April 7 from 4-7 p.m. Accomo­dations for individuals with difficulty climbing stairs will be available at the April 7 fish fry. Call the parish office at (563) 322-0987 by April 4.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th Street) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Houghton — Fish fries will take place March 24 and April 7 at the Knights of Colum­bus Hall from 5-8 p.m.

Iowa City — Lenten Friday fish fries will take place on Fridays at KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Rd. from 5-7 p.m.

Knoxville — Fish fries, with grilled, fried and shrimp options, take place Fridays during Lent at St. Anthony’s Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Reflect on the Stations of the Cross at 5:15 p.m. in the church.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School from 4:30-7 p.m. Bring a can of food to be distributed to persons in need.

Pella — Friday night fish fries at St. Mary’s will be held from 5-7:30 p.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Clinton — Celebrate Lenten Vespers with the Clinton Franciscans at The Canticle Sun­days during Lent at 6 p.m.

Davenport — Author and liturgical music composer Father Jan Michael Joncas’ presentation March 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish has been cancelled. The presentation and retreat have been rescheduled for March 8, 9-10, 2018.

Iowa City — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a six-week discussion/reflection group on Pope Francis’s Laudato Si Sundays during Lent from 3-5 p.m. in the church’s lower level.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will present “We were there,” a dramatic Way of the Cross, on March 26 at 6:30 p.m. The reflective prayer service and dramatic interpretation will also feature singing. A soup supper will precede the event at 5:30 p.m.

Keokuk — Reflect on the Stations of the Cross at All Saints Parish Fridays during Lent at 6:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a music ministry concert March 26 at 2 p.m.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Central City, Iowa — A Catholic Camp­oree for Boy and Venture Scouts of the Diocese of Davenport will take place May 5-7. Register online at hawkeyecatholic.eventbrite.com.

Clinton — The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2520 Pershing Blvd., is hosting a living Last Supper April 8 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a candid discussion group Monday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. Share a meal and talk about life’s biggest challenges and questions. If interested email mhavercamp2@gmail.

com.

Mechanicsville —St. Mary’s annual auction and lunch will take place March 26 at the church. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., and the auction starts at 12:30 p.m.