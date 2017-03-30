Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series, will take place Tuesdays of Lent at 6 p.m. in St. Boniface Center, 2520 Pershing Blvd. The April 4 topic is local jobs.

Davenport — Award winning author Ron Hansen will deliver the Chair of Catholic Studies Lecture April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University.

Iowa City — Learn about evangelization and “keeping our faith alive” with Father Joseph Sia March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish.

Muscatine — Donna Beegle, a woman who moved from 28 years of homelessness to achieving a doctorate, will speak at Muscatine Community College’s Bob Roach Theatre April 4. Presentations for service providers and educators will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. A community presentation will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m.

Kansas City, Kan. — A symposium on stewardship will take place April 21 at the Savior Pastoral Retreat and Conference Center. For more information or to register go to www..

stewardshiparchkck.org/register or call (620) 227-1535.

FISH FRIES

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a fish dinner featuring baked fish, fish or shrimp tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches April 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be in the church at 6 p.m.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Hall.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Church will host fish fries every Friday through April 7 from 4-7 p.m. Accumulations for individuals with difficulty climbing stairs will be available at the April 7 fish fry. Call the parish office at (563) 322-0987 by April 4.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th Street) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Houghton — A fish fry will take place April 7 at the Knights of Colum­bus Hall from 5-8 p.m.

Iowa City — Lenten Friday fish fries will take place on Fridays at KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Rd. from 5-7 p.m.

Knoxville — Fish fries, with grilled, fried and shrimp options, take place Fridays during Lent at St. Anthony’s Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Reflect on the Stations of the Cross at 5:15 p.m. in the church.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host fish fries every Friday during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School from 4:30-7 p.m. Bring a can of food to be distributed to persons in need.

Pella — Friday night fish fries at St. Mary’s will be held from 5-7:30 p.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Burlington — Catholics interested in centering prayer can participate in an ecumenical centering prayer group Monday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Clinton — Celebrate Lenten Vespers with the Clinton Franciscans at The Canticle Sun­days during Lent at 6 p.m.

Iowa City — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a six-week discussion/reflection group on Pope Francis’ Laudato Si Sundays during Lent from 3-5 p.m. in the church’s lower level.

Keokuk — Reflect on the Stations of the Cross at All Saints Parish Fridays during Lent at 6:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273.

Multiple locations — Courage is a Catholic support group for men and women experiencing same sex attraction. Encourage is a group for friends and family members of persons experiencing same sex attraction. For more information call Marianne Agnoli (563) 888-4242; Father Thom Hennen (Cour­age), (563) 888-4255; Father Tony Herold (Encourage in English), (563) 888-4363; or Father Joseph Sia (Encourage in Spanish), (319) 728-8210.

RETREAT

Wheatland — Walk into the Holy Week with the labyrinth April 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the labyrinth with a special emphasis on mercy and forgiveness. There will be time for group discussions, labyrinth walks, reflection and journaling. Fee is $20. For more information or to register call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Burlington — Des Moines County Catholic Church Youth Group (TRUTH) is hosting a 5K “Dog Jog” April 29 for people and their pets. For information go to bit.ly/burlington5k9.

Bettendorf — A Zumba for Babies will take place from 9-10 a.m. April 1 in the Lourdes Catholic School gym. The event is to have fun and gather donations of baby items such as diapers, wipes and formula. Water and healthy snacks provided. There will be no childcare. For more information call (563) 332-0475.

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Central City, Iowa — A Catholic Camp­oree for Boy and Venture Scouts of the Diocese of Davenport will take place May 5-7. Register online at hawkeyecatholic.eventbrite.com.

Clinton — The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2520 Pershing Blvd., is hosting a living Last Supper April 8 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a candid discussion group Monday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. Share a meal and talk about life’s biggest challenges and questions. If interested email mhavercamp2@gmail.

com.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a Palm Sunday concert on April 9 at 3 p.m. No cost to attend. It will feature the adult choir, children’s choir, youth string ensemble and feature the St. John’s Passion of William Byrd, along with other Lenten selections. It will be followed by a dessert reception.

Iowa City — Young Adult Catholics (Y.A.C.) meets the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in the Zaga Room downstairs.