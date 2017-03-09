CHAPTER STARTER, LEGATUS, GREATER QUAD CITIES IOWA

The Legatus mission is to help Catholic CEOs study, live and spread the Catholic Faith. Legatus has approximately ninety chapters nationwide but is always looking to start new chapters, which is the task of the Chapter Starter. Legatus is looking to hire a Chapter Starter in Greater Quad Cities, IA.

The candidate needs to live in the region which they are applying for so that they can utilize their knowledge of the area to research and meet with potential members. The right candidate should be highly professional, a good communicator, organized, detailed and energetic. Candidates need to have their own computer and have strong computer skills, especially related to Microsoft Office Suite. The position reports to the Chapter Development Officer.

This is an independent contractor position that will require 20-30 hours per week at $15/hr. The job is estimated to last two months with the opportunity to accept additional work at the end of the project.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to Amy Dillon: adillon@legatus.org