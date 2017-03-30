Chrism Mass to be celebrated April 3

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — All are invited to attend one the most special liturgies in the diocesan church, the Chrism Mass, which will be held April 3 at 5 p.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church.

This is the liturgy during which Bishop Martin Amos will bless and consecrate the oils that will be used in the diocese’s parishes during this liturgical year. The diocese’s priests will also come together to pledge their recommitment to ministry as priests.

The Chrism Mass is usually held at Sacred Heart Cathedral, but construction of a new diocesan center at the cathedral resulted in the move to Our Lady of Victory in northwest Davenport.

Catholics chosen from throughout the diocese will proceed to the sanctuary to present the oil of the sick, the oil of the catechumens and the sacred chrism to Bishop Amos. An explanation for the use of each of the oils will be shared.

The oil of the sick is used to anoint those who are seriously ill or infirm.

The oil of catechumens is used in the sacrament of baptism and in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

The sacred chrism is used to ordain bishops and priests, to confirm, and to dedicate churches and altars.

Bishop Amos will pour the oils into large glass vessels that will later be divided and distributed to the 78 parishes in the diocese.