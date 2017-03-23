DIRECTOR OF CAMPUS MINISTRY, ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC STUDENT CENTER, UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA

St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center at the University of Northern Iowa seeks a Director of Campus Ministry. The Director will lead professional staff, peer ministers, students, and community members with a vision of evangelizing the campus community. The purpose of St. Stephen’s is to form missionary disciples to share the Good News on the UNI campus. Therefore, the Director needs to be a committed disciple of Jesus Christ with a shepherd’s heart for the lost. The Director will help continue to implement the Evangelical Catholic model of ministry, as they will be entering service at St. Stephen’s in the early stages of a three-year alliance with EC. As the administrator of the Student Center, the Director needs to be a trustworthy and proven steward of resources, and an effective leader. The qualified candidate for this position will be a practicing Catholic, hold a Master’s degree in theological or ministry studies, and have several years of experience in ministry and administration. Send cover letter and resume by May 1 to Rev. Nick March at dbq303@dbqarch.org or 1019 West 23rd St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613.