DIRECTOR OF EVANGELIZATION, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS PARISH, AMES

St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Ames, IA is looking to hire a full-time (with benefits), 11-month Director of Evangelization for the 2017-18 parish year. The Director of Evangelization will foster within the parish a culture of missionary discipleship and evangelization through gathering, forming, training and sending adult parishioners as evangelizers in the world. Applicants must be willing to meet with adult parishioners for one-on-one discipleship and leader formation groups. The Director will also oversee and work alongside the Coordinator of Faith Formation for the children’s faith formation program. For more information about the position visit http://staparish.net/information/DirofEv.pdf or contact us at ffsearch@staparish.net or 515-292-3810. A cover letter and resume can be emailed to ffsearch@staparish.net by Friday, March 24.