DIRECTOR OR MUSIC/CAMPUS MINISTER, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS PARISH, AMES

St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Catholic Student Center, Ames, IA, seeks to hire a full time Director of Music/Campus Minister. The Director of Music will coordinate all aspects of music ministry involving resident parishioners, college students, and youth in this dynamic parish setting. The ideal candidate will possess in-depth knowledge of and experience with Catholic liturgical music and contemporary Christian music, as well as the ability to serve as an accompanist and worship leader. The candidate will also play an instrumental role with Campus Ministry, gathering and mentoring student leaders, meeting with college students for one-on-one discipleship, as well as directing vibrant student large group ministry. Evening and weekend hours are expected. Start date is July 1, 2017. Position is full time (12 months with benefits); salary commensurate with experience. For more information about the position, visit http://staparish.net/information/CMmusic.pdf or call 515-292-3810. To apply, please submit cover letter, resume, and a list of three references via email to cmsearch@staparish.net by noon on March 30, 2017.