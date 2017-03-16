Hear immigrant stories

SAU CFDD

Clinton — Margaret Regan, award-winning journalist and author of Immigrant Families Under Fire, will speak at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. Regan will share  the heartbreaking stories of people, arrested after they have established lives in the United States, who are now caught in the chaos of the immigration system. She will also address the tragedy of migrant deaths in the desert. For more information, call the Sisters of St. Francis at (563) 242-7611 or visit www.clintonfranciscans.com.

