How Will I Invite Christ Into My Life This Lent?

By Ethan Schultz

During Lent I am going to invite Jesus into my life in many ways. Outside of Lent I try to bring Jesus into my life by praying to him every night. I also try to be as honest as I possibly can. During Lent I am going to let Jesus in by going to reconciliation. I am also going to thank him for all my meals.

I am going to try to help people like Jesus did. I am going to try to bring “the Jesus in me” out. Outside of Lent I thank Jesus for my achievements. I am going to continue thanking him for my achievements for the rest of my life. I am going to stay humble during Lent. Jesus is what gets me up in the morning because I know he put me on this Earth for a reason.

My favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13. It says that “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” That is my favorite Bible verse because I can refer back to that quote in athletics and my life. I am actively involved in baseball, basketball, bowling and football. Not only are sports important to me, but my grades and athletic achievements are also important to me.

Most people think that during Lent it means that you have to give something up. But I know that is not the case. Lent is not just giving up things; it is doing things also. As in praying more or even just trying to get to know Jesus better. Some of my friends do not go to church and sometimes I feel bad for them because they don’t have a relationship with Jesus. During Lent I am going to try to convince them to go to church and, if not, just to pray. I believe that everybody should have a relationship with Jesus.

Lent is an important time of year for me. During Lent I like to thank Jesus for giving his life up for ours. One of the things that I have learned and that my parents have taught me in life is that the most valuable gift you have to offer Jesus is the gift of yourself. By volunteering at your church this Lenten season, you can become an active member of his church. Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up the cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it.” Matthew 16:24-25 Amen.

(Ethan Schultz, 12, is a student at Camanche Middle School in Camanche and a member of Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton).