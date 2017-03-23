Keokuk teacher receives award

For The Catholic Messenger

KEOKUK — Colleen Gredell, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Vincent’s School, received the WGEM Golden Apple award for her commitment to the school and dedication to faith and community. She has been teaching in the Keokuk Catholic School system for almost 30 years. WGEM is the NBC affiliate out of Quincy, Ill., which serves the Keokuk area.

Some of her roles at St. Vincent’s include religious education coordinator, new teacher mentor, and lead teacher for the STEM and NGSS curriculum. Gredell provides free after-school tutoring services for struggling students. She volunteers for the Ladies of Charity, All Saints Parish-Keokuk events, community fundraisers and makes regular visits to homebound and other elderly persons. She also manages several school recycling programs.