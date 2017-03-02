Learn to publicly defend the pro-life message

SAU CFDD

IOWA CITY— Scott Klusendorf, president and founder of the Life Training Institute, will challenge and equip pro-life advocates to persuasively defend their views in the public square at a two-day presentation March 25-26 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Klusendorf says he believes the pro-life message can compete in the marketplace of ideas if properly understood and properly articulated.
Saturdays’s session will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Sunday’s session will run from 1-2:30 p.m. A free-will offering will be accepted both days.

The event is being sponsored by Johnson County Right to Life and Iowa Right to Life.

To register, go to www.jctrl.org or call Sheryl Schwager for more information at (319) 855-8475.

