Mary’s Meals fundraiser

Iowa City — University of Iowa students at the Newman Catholic Student Center y are working to raise enough money to feed 1,055 students at Chituwi Primary School in Malawi for one full year through the Mary’s Meals program.

As of March 20, $11,300 has been raised toward the $20,500 goal. Student groups are hosting a Global Poverty and Hunger Alleviation Forum at Newman Center April 5 at 7 p.m. and a campus-wide bake sale at Pappajohn, Penta­crest and Seaman April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations can be mailed to Newman Catholic Student Center, c/o April Rouner, 104 E Jefferson St., Iowa City, IA 52245. Checks should be made to Mary’s Meals. Gifts can also be given securely online at www.marysmealsusa.org. Click on Fundraising, then a Friend’s Project. Enter Iowa City Student Stewards to ensure the UI student group effort is credited with the donation.